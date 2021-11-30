Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 303,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 130.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63,682 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.