Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

