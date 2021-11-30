Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.10 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

