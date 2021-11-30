Ark Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $266.34 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,460,327 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

