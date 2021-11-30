Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

AROW stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

