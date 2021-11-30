ASD Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $272.12 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011717 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD's total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

