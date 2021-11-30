Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

