Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

