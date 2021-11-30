Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 335,926 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,187,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51.

