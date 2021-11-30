Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

