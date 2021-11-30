Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.65 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

