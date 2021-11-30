Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,150 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

