Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $725,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,388,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,830,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

