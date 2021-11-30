Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $12.79 million and $65,512.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

