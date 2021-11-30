Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,984 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

