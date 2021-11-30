Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 232.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 173.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $447.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.43 and a 200-day moving average of $402.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

