Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

