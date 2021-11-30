aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

