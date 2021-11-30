AudioCoin (ADC) Trading Down 92.9% This Week

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $38.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,834.48 or 0.97659955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00669842 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

