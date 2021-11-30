Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $261.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.79. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.