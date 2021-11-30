Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $216.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s Q3 performance benefited from higher new product subscriptions revenues and an increase in renewal rates. Due to supply chain troubles, labor shortage, rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and certain country-specific challenges, Autodesk lowered fiscal 2022 billings and free cash flow outlook at the mid-point. Muted growth in Maintenance revenues due to continued migration of maintenance plans to subscriptions affected the top line. High debt levels and unfavorable forex movements are persistent overhangs. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. We believe that higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the revenues over the long haul. The rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and the success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

