Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $199.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

