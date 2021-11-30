Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,243.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,272.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,242.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

