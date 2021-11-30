Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 41.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.84.
