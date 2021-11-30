Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 25.9%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price traded down 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52. 99,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 35,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.00 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

