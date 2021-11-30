Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.750 EPS.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 20,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,050 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

