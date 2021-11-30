AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AGT opened at GBX 1,053.64 ($13.77) on Tuesday. AVI Global Trust has a one year low of GBX 807 ($10.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 996.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.