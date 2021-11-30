Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Somesh Singh Acquires 2,000 Shares

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.