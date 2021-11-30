Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.52.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
