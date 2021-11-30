Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

