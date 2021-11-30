Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

