Ayro (AYRO) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ayro to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Ayro Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 638 721 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Ayro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -2.46 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.17

Ayro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ayro peers beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

