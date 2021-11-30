Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,618,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,973. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,489,706. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

