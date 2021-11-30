Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $162.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.23. Balchem has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

