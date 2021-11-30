Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.07

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 19022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

