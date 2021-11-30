BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $113.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the highest is $113.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 147.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth $3,822,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,832. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

