Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.