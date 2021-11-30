Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Funko were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.