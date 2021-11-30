Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.