Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.96 Million Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.47% of EZCORP worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.