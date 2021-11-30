Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tennant were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Tennant has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

