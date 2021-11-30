Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.27% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

Shares of PZT opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

