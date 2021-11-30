Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,806 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE PAC opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.67%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

