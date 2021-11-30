Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.38.

Shares of WAT opened at $341.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

