Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

