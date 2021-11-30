Bank of Stockton Sells 100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

EA opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $123.07 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

