Bank of Stockton Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,864.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,721.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.