Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.