Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

