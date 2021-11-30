Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,219. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $539.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

