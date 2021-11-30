Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 20.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

